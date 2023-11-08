UK imposes ban on ‘laughing gas’ due to nuisance behavior, health hazards
Britain has banned the recreational use and possession of nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'laughing gas', due to concerns over anti-social behavior and health hazards.
Britain on Wednesday imposed a ban on the recreational use and possession of nitrous oxide which is also known as ‘laughing gas’, said an official, adding that people caught producing, supplying, or selling the drug will face long prison sentences.
