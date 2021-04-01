Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK imposes more sanctions on Myanmar military-linked interests

UK imposes more sanctions on Myanmar military-linked interests

Premium
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
2 min read . 05:14 PM IST AFP

  • 'The UK's latest actions target one of the military's key funding streams and impose a further cost on them for their violations of human rights,' foreign secretary Dominic Raab said
  • Along with the US, Britain last week announced an assets freeze and travel ban affecting MEHL

Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for its role "in serious human rights violations", a week after Washington cracked down on the military-linked conglomerate.

Britain on Thursday announced sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) for its role "in serious human rights violations", a week after Washington cracked down on the military-linked conglomerate.

MEC and another military-linked conglomerate called Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) dominate many sectors of the resource-rich Southeast Asian country's economy, including trading, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.

TRENDING STORIES See All

MEC and another military-linked conglomerate called Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) dominate many sectors of the resource-rich Southeast Asian country's economy, including trading, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

After seizing power in February from a civilian government, Myanmar's military has regained control of state companies.

"Two months on from the start of the February coup, the Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"The UK's latest actions target one of the military's key funding streams and impose a further cost on them for their violations of human rights," he added.

Along with the US, Britain last week announced an assets freeze and travel ban affecting MEHL. Washington also took action against MEC.

Britain followed suit on Thursday, saying the sanctions against MEC will be "enforced immediately for its involvement in serious human rights violations by making funds available to the military, as well as its association with senior military figures".

The designation was in response "to credible evidence that it has contributed funds to support the Myanmar military", the Foreign Office said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Dehli Covid-19: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting amid surge

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
Premium

Willie Walsh takes over as IATA director general

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
Premium

Ad-hoc covid restrictions impacting retail trade, says RAI

1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Premium

US tells Saudi Arabia to keep oil prices affordable ahead of OPEC meet

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Through the two highly secretive conglomerates, at least 133 companies in the country are wholly or partially overseen by generals, according to the campaign group Justice For Myanmar.

Much of the lucrative -- and largely unregulated -- trade in jade and rubies is controlled by military-owned businesses.

MEHL has partnerships with companies in China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, among others.

Between 1990 and 2011, some $18 billion was paid out to current or retired military officials who hold stakes in MEHL, according to an Amnesty International report in September.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.