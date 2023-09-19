UK in close contact with Canada over PM Justin Trudeau's allegations against India1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 12:54 PM IST
UK in contact with Canada over allegations of Indian government's involvement in killing of Khalistani terrorist.
Britain is in close touch with its Canadian partners about ‘serious allegations’ from Ottawa that the Indian government was involved in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, the UK government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
