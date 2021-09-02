UK, India announce new steps to tackle climate change

The announcements were among the major takeaways on the occasion of the 11th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India which also explored ways to boost two way investment, the statement said. The Indian delegation was led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and included Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi. The UK delegation was led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and included Bank of England Governor Bailey, and Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi.

