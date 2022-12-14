UK inflation slows to 10.7% in November1 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 01:57 PM IST
As per Office for National Statistics, inflation in the UK has slowed down to 10.7% in November compared to 41-year high of 11.1 percent in October
British inflation slowed in November from October's 41-year peak, data showed Wednesday, but remains elevated as a cost-of-living crisis sparks strikes across the economy.