UK inks Japan trade deal in principle just as EU talks sour

Skeptics say the deal with Japan is little different to the one already in place via the U.K.'s former membership of the EU. They also say that nothing can mitigate for the losses Britain would suffer in the event of a ‘no-deal’ outcome with the EU. Such a scenario would see tariffs and other impediments imposed on trade between the U.K. and the EU. Though both sides would suffer from the new barriers to trade, most economists think Britain would be hit disproportionately.