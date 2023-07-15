UK introduces new visa category for immigrants: Here are professional visa options you can apply through3 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:14 AM IST
UK has introduced new visa categories to attract immigrants, including the Innovator Founder Visa, Permitted Paid Engagement (PPE) Visit, UK Expansion Worker, and Global Talent visa. These visas offer various benefits and opportunities for entrepreneurs, professionals, and experts to come to the UK.
Apart from the United States, one of the top destinations that immigrants consider moving to is the United Kingdom. But, it has never been easy to acquire UK visa considering the strict immigration rules. However, much has changed in the recent years with `number of avenue opening up to invite foreign skilled workers. Apart from work visa, today there are a number of other visa routes available that might also be beneficial for entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and startups, Yash Dubal, immigration expert and director of A Y & J Solicitors, said.
