UK investing class sounds warning as post-Brexit reality bites

A few months ago, a trade deal was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact" moment for most folks as the FTA is nothing like single market access to the EU and the U.K. is one of the G10’s Covid-19 underperformers. But a vaccine has materially changed things. Markets will be looking for the countries that stand the most to gain and it will be those who were dealt the largest economic blows that will feature highly on their recovery trade playlist. The U.K. is near the top of the deck in this regard.