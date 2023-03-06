UK issued maximum number of visas to Indians last year. Will the trend continue in 2023?2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
- The UK issued 2,836,490 visas last year, with 25% of those going to Indian nationals
- This included a record number of student visas from India, which saw a 73% increase in 2021
India topped the list of countries to which the United Kingdom issued the most number of visas in 2022. The UK issued 2,836,490 visas last year, with 25% of those going to Indian nationals. This included a record number of student visas from India, which saw a 73% increase in 2021. Additionally, work visas issued to Indian nationals increased by 130%. India also had the largest share of visit visas, with 30% of the world's visit visas being issued to Indians.
