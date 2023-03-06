India topped the list of countries to which the United Kingdom issued the most number of visas in 2022. The UK issued 2,836,490 visas last year, with 25% of those going to Indian nationals. This included a record number of student visas from India, which saw a 73% increase in 2021. Additionally, work visas issued to Indian nationals increased by 130%. India also had the largest share of visit visas, with 30% of the world's visit visas being issued to Indians.

Earlier, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis took to Twitter to announce the same.

Last year 🇬🇧 issued 2,836,490 visas; 25% of those went to 🇮🇳, more than to any other country.



Indian nationals received:



👩‍🎓👨‍🎓 highest student visas ⬆️ by 73% on 2021



💼 most work visas ⬆️ by 130%



✈️ largest share of visit visas, 30% of 🌏 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) February 28, 2023

With the trend continue in 2023?

Despite the talk around stricter immigration policies, the UK government has taken steps to invite more migrants to the country. The India-UK Young Professionals Scheme is an example of this, as it aims to attract young graduates from India to live, study, travel and work in the UK for up to two years. This is a positive move towards strengthening the relationship between India and the UK, as it allows for cultural exchange and injects expertise into both economies.

The eligibility criteria for the scheme seem reasonable, requiring applicants to have a bachelor's degree or above and possess a minimum amount of savings. It is also important that applicants do not have any serious criminal convictions and meet the English language requirement, which ensures that they can integrate into UK society and contribute positively to the economy.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis praised the scheme calling it an "excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people".

Big opportunity to work and study in the UK for 2 years.Have you got your application ready? https://t.co/2ThmhUWFW8 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) February 23, 2023

India has a wealth of talented individuals, and it is important to provide them with opportunities to develop their skills and gain experience in other countries. The UK benefits from the contributions of Indian students and professionals to its economy, and it is important to continue to build on this relationship.