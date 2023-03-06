With the trend continue in 2023?

Despite the talk around stricter immigration policies, the UK government has taken steps to invite more migrants to the country. The India-UK Young Professionals Scheme is an example of this, as it aims to attract young graduates from India to live, study, travel and work in the UK for up to two years. This is a positive move towards strengthening the relationship between India and the UK, as it allows for cultural exchange and injects expertise into both economies.