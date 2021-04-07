Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK launches new competition watchdog targeting Big Tech

UK launches new competition watchdog targeting Big Tech

The US filed two major antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook in December
3 min read . 07 Apr 2021 Parmy Olson, The Wall Street Journal

Digital Markets Unit to police how largest global technology firms wield their market power

The UK launched a new regulatory body aimed at policing allegations of anticompetitive behavior among the world’s largest technology companies, adding another agency to a growing list of watchdogs scrutinizing how tech giants use their market heft.

Britain’s new Digital Markets Unit will be tasked with making sure tech giants like Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google don’t exploit any market dominance to crowd out competition, officials here said. The new unit was unveiled last year but launched officially—with limited powers at first—late Tuesday.

