The United Kingdom on Wednesday said that the government's reserve tanker fleet would be operating by later in the day, driven by civilians, to help deliver fuel to petrol stations across the country.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng wrote on Twitter, "I can confirm the government's Reserve Tanker Fleet will be on the road this afternoon to boost deliveries of fuel to forecourts across Britain."

"The trucks are driven by civilians and will provide additional logistical capacity to the fuel industry."

He further added, “We are now seeing signs that the situation at the pumps has begun to improve with more stations getting more fuel."

“The sooner we can all return to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal," the minister said.

The government is trying to get to grips with the fuel crisis after days of chaos as long lines of vehicles formed at the nation’s forecourts, blocking traffic and provoking fights.

At the height of the disruption, more than half the country’s petrol stations had run dry recently. While ministers and fuel retailers say the situation is improving, drivers were still experiencing difficulties finding fuel, and long waits to purchase it.

