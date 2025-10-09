UK launching its own Aadhaar? PM Keir Starmer speaks to Infosys' Nandan Nilekani; here's what we know

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is in India to discuss trade with New Delhi, met Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday — a key architect of Aadhaar, the country's own digital Unique ID programme.

Starmer and Nilekani met amid the British government's push to roll out a similar national identification card, with the world leader seeking guidance from the Infosys co-founder to implement an Aadhaar-like system in the UK.

Nandan Nilekani is widely credited with the launch of Aadhaar in 2009, which has now been issued to almost all Indians and has become an indispensible part of the Indian identity.

According to Starmer's spokesman spokesman Dave Pares, who spoke to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday, the UK PM “wanted to hear from him” as his government seeks to roll out a similar ID card.

Why does UK want an Aadhaar? Speaking to journalists in Mumbai, Keir Starmer said that the smartphone-based ID proposed by him to ensure to “address the fact that too many people can come to this country to work illegally.”

Starmer said it would become compulsory for migrants to show the digital ID, similar to Aadhaar, to prove they had the right to work. He added that the government should make the case for other people to use it too, since “it would be a good passport.”

“I don’t know how many times the rest of you have had to look in the bottom drawer for three bills when you want to get your kids into school, or apply for this or apply for that,” he said, referring to a system many institutions have in place to check someone’s identity by cross-referencing it with their utility bills. “I do think we could gain a significant advantage.”

Similar, but not the same Keir Starmer on his way to Mumbai spoke to journalists, praising India's Aadhaar ecosystem.

“I do think that we could gain a significant advantage. We’re going to a country, India, where they’ve already done ID and made a massive success of it. So one of the meetings I’ll be having is about ID, in relation to that,” he said.

Aadhaar is used much more extensively in India, with people's biometric data being stored by the UIDAI. According to a report by Guardian, UK is not trying to copy that but is attempting to examine the way it was used and implemented.