Pakistanis and Bangladeshis told to pose as gay or atheist to get UK asylum: Report reveals law firms' modus operandi

Desperate to continue living in the UK, some migrants are being drawn into a murky system where advisers are allegedly helping fabricate asylum claims, blurring the lines between survival and deception, and risking the credibility of genuine refugees, the BBC reported.

The investigation has revealed that a covert network of legal advisers and firms has been charging migrants large sums to help them falsely claim they are gay as a way to secure asylum in the country. Other ways to obtain asylum are either by pretending to be an atheist and writing articles in atheist magazines, preferably against Islam or the Prophet Muhammad.

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The migrants nearing visa expiry are being trained to present false narratives and guided on obtaining fabricated evidence, such as support letters, staged photographs, and medical documents. They then apply for asylum, claiming to be gay and in fear of their lives if they return to Bangladesh or Pakistan.

The UK's asylum system gives protection to people who can't go back to their home countries, since returning would pose a danger to their lives. For example, in nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh, being a member of the LGBT community is still considered taboo, and gay sex is illegal.

What did the investigation reveal? The BBC revealed that the country's asylum system is being exploited by legal advisers who are extracting exorbitant fees from migrants who want to stay in the country. The people who often find themselves in this trap are people whose student, work, or tourist visas have expired or are close to expiring, rather than those who have just entered the country on small boats or via other illegal routes.

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A law firm was charging up to £7,000 to bring a fabricated asylum claim, adding that the likelihood of rejection by the Home Office was 'very low.' The fake asylum seekers were advised to visit general practitioners pretending to be depressed to receive medical evidence that would strengthen their cases, with one even lying about being HIV positive.

The investigation revealed that an immigration adviser claimed she had spent over 17 years helping fake asylum claims and added that she could even arrange for someone to pose as having a same-sex relationship with a client.

An undercover reporter was also told he could bring his wife from Pakistan after securing asylum in the UK, and that she could then file a false claim by pretending to be a lesbian.

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A lawyer linked to another firm told the reporter he had helped applicants pose as gay or atheist to obtain asylum. He offered to assist with a fake claim for £1,500, with an additional £2,000–£3,000 for fabricated evidence.

Pakistani nationals make most claims based on sexuality The report, citing data from the Home Office, revealed that Pakistani nationals account for a disproportionately high share of asylum claims based on sexuality.

According to 2023 data, there were initial decisions on 3,430 LGBT asylum claims, with nearly 1,400 new asylum claims lodged based on sexual orientation. Roughly 42% of these claims were made by Pakistani nationals. The report added that they accounted for the largest number of such claims in the last five years.

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What did the officials say? Responding to the BBC's investigation, the Home Office said, "Anyone found trying to exploit the system will face the full force of the law, including removal from the UK."

Jo White, a Labour MP and a member of the Home Affairs Select Committee, noted that the PM Keir Starmer-led government must "crack down" on law firms and advisers exposed.

She added that the evidence should be passed to the police so they can launch an inquiry and dismantle such operations.

The Bassetlaw MP also asked the Home Office to consider pausing study visas for Pakistani nationals, similar to restrictions imposed last month on applicants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan over concerns of widespread visa misuse.

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Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp noted the investigation highlights what he described as systemic abuse within asylum claims, and that the legal advisers involved should face prosecution for immigration fraud.