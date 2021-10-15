Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >UK lawmaker was stabbed several times, still at attack site: councillor

UK lawmaker was stabbed several times, still at attack site: councillor

File Photo of UK lawmaker David Amess
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Reuters

  • The attack likely took place around midday and he believed the emergency workers were trying to stabilise the lawmaker before attempting to move him from the church

British lawmaker David Amess, who was attacked on Friday, was stabbed several times and emergency workers were still attending to him in a church where the assault took place, a local councillor said.

Lamb is chairman of the Conservative Party in the Southend West constituency which is represented in Britain's parliament by Amess.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

