UK lawmaker was stabbed several times, still at attack site: councillor

British lawmaker David Amess, who was attacked on Friday, was stabbed several times and emergency workers were still attending to him in a church where the assault took place, a local councillor said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He was stabbed several times," John Lamb told Reuters. "We're not sure how serious it is but it's not looking good."

Lamb said the attack took place around midday (11:00 GMT) and he believed the emergency workers were trying to stabilise Amess before attempting to move him from the church.

A police cordon remained around the building, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

