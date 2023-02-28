UK leader touts his revamped Brexit deal in Northern Ireland

On Monday night, the 42-year old former banker was on his feet in parliament for hours taking questions from lawmakers, none of whom overtly criticized the compromise deal he struck with the EU after months of negotiations. The British press was united in its support for the package. The opposition Labour Party also said it backed it. One Conservative minister, Steve Baker, an ardent eurosceptic and repeat Brexit rebel, had tears in his eyes as he praised the compromise Mr. Sunak secured. “This bookends a seven year chapter in my life that I will be glad to close," he said, referring back to 2016 when the country voted to quit the EU.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}