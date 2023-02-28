UK leader touts his revamped Brexit deal in Northern Ireland
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new compromise aims to ease political gridlock in the British territory and appease the Biden administration
LONDON—British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Belfast to sell his Northern Ireland deal on Tuesday, amid tentative signs the pact could allow the U.K., and his Conservative party, to begin to move on from a Brexit saga that has dragged on for years.
Mr. Sunak met in Belfast with major political parties in the province in a bid to win their backing of the deal, which rehapes the terms of the U.K.’s 2019 divorce from the European Union when it comes to Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. but shares the same island with the Republic of Ireland, which is part of the EU.
So far the deal—which revamps Brexit by reducing customs checks for goods entering Northern Ireland and giving it greater veto power over EU laws—has received generally positive reviews, including by some key eurosceptic members of his own party and the British press. But it has yet to get backing from some leading pro-U.K. unionist politicians in Northern Ireland who don’t want any customs checks between the province and the rest of the country.
If Mr. Sunak succeeds in getting support for the deal, even over the opposition of some unionists in the province, officials say it could reset previously strained relations with the EU, help cement peace in Northern Ireland and appease President Biden, who has urged the U.K. to find a compromise solution to Northern Ireland.
The issue surrounding the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol is an arcane trading dispute but with potentially deep ramifications. Brexit meant the U.K. leaving the EU’s single market and the erection of a trade border around the country. But it left the U.K. with a difficult choice: place a border between Northern Ireland and the republic to its south and risk angering nationalists who want reunification, or put the border between the mainland of Britain and the province, and risk angering unionists who want to remain part of the U.K.
It chose the latter, for fear of damaging the 1998 Good Friday agreement which brought peace to the region after more than three decades of bloodshed. But that decision left Northern Ireland within the EU customs area and answerable to EU courts. This upset pro-U.K. unionists in Northern Ireland who felt they were being segregated from the rest of the U.K. It also annoyed some Conservative lawmakers who felt they had ceded sovereignty to the EU in a part of their own country.
The issue has remained a perennial headache ever since. Almost as soon as the U.K. agreed to a Brexit deal with the EU saying it would put a border within its own country, it began trying to water it down. The Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland refused to take part in a power sharing agreement with Irish nationalist parties over the issue, causing political paralysis in the province. Conservative Party infighting over relations with Europe, meanwhile, has cost the careers of several previous prime ministers.
A deal finally took shape under Mr. Sunak, who has adopted a much friendlier posture to Europe, and after the war in Ukraine reminded European leaders that they are stronger with healthy U.K. relations. The refreshed deal, called the Windsor Framework, aims to ease this political gridlock by reducing the EU’s influence in Northern Ireland and easing some of the border checks.
There have been encouraging signs for Mr. Sunak.
On Monday night, the 42-year old former banker was on his feet in parliament for hours taking questions from lawmakers, none of whom overtly criticized the compromise deal he struck with the EU after months of negotiations. The British press was united in its support for the package. The opposition Labour Party also said it backed it. One Conservative minister, Steve Baker, an ardent eurosceptic and repeat Brexit rebel, had tears in his eyes as he praised the compromise Mr. Sunak secured. “This bookends a seven year chapter in my life that I will be glad to close," he said, referring back to 2016 when the country voted to quit the EU.
But crucially, the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland has yet to pronounce on the matter. The DUP have said they will take their time to analyze the proposals. Some of the party’s lawmakers are lukewarm. Ian Paisley, a DUP lawmaker, said the agreement “doesn’t cut the mustard" and isn’t likely to be rubber stamped by the party. The U.K. government will likely look to implement the agreement anyway, officials say.
Mr. Sunak said his refreshed deal removes most checks on goods traveling between Britain and Northern Ireland. The new deal gives the Northern Irish assembly the right to request the U.K. veto any new EU legislation it doesn’t like, he says. It also leaves Northern Ireland the best of both worlds with both access to the EU and U.K. internal markets, he said. “Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys. Only here. And that is the prize," said Mr. Sunak told an audience in Belfast.
The European Research Group, a caucus of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers, will work with lawyers to analyze the text and meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the deal. But appetite among Conservative ranks for another Brexit fueled rebellion is thin.
The U.K. is set to hold elections next year. The Conservative Party is languishing in the polls. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously called for Britain to force a more extreme rewrite of the Brexit deal by threatening to unilaterally tear it up. Several in government fear Mr. Johnson will weaponize the issue to try to orchestrate Mr. Sunak’s ouster, something people close to him deny. Mr. Johnson is yet to pronounce on the Windsor Framework.
The Conservative Party has already had three leaders in the last year. “I do not want another leadership change," said Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative lawmaker, and eurosceptic cheerleader. “We’ve got to calm down and live with the leader we have got."
Write to Max Colchester at Max.Colchester@wsj.com