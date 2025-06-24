UK lifts warning for Qatar as Donald Trump announces Iran- Israel ceasefire: Report

Iran- Israel ceasefire: The United Kingdom has lifted advice for its citizens to shelter in place in Qatar after Iran launched a retaliatory attack on a US military base there. The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire in military action against each other.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched missile attacks on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites and escalating tensions in the region. Trump called the attack ‘a very weak response and thanked Tehran 'for giving us early notice' to avoid any casualties.

Hours later, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Iran had agreed a “complete and total ceasefire” to be phased in over 24 hours.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy had urged Iran to “take the off ramp” and return to the negotiating table after America's strikes at its three nuclear sites over the weekend. And after a US security alert, the Foreign Office advised British nationals to “shelter in place” as Qatar shut its airspace as a precaution.

Flights resuming in Qatar Flights are resuming in Qatar as the Gulf state reopened its airspace following a temporary closure amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The US officials said on Sunday that the country's military "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

The strikes marked an escalation in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on June 13. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.

In a statement, Iran's top security body said that its armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking its nuclear facilities, news agency Reuters reported.

(With agency inputs)