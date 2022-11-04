UK likely to plunge into recession till mid-2024, says England bank

The Bank of England has announced their biggest interest rate hike since 1989 in order to combat surging inflation in the country. The BoE has also warned that this measure will put the country into recession that will last till the mid of 2024.
"It is a tough road ahead," BoE governor Andrew Bailey told a press conference. "The sharp increase in energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made us poorer as a nation."
A regular meeting that took place in BoE, has warned of "challenging outlook for the UK economy" in the future. The UK government that has seen three prime ministers within a span of few months was dealt with a blow when BoE informed that Britain is "expected to be in recession for a prolonged period".
The latest rate increase mirrors aggressive tightening by central banks worldwide as food prices and energy bills soar.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve sprang a fourth consecutive hike of 0.75 percentage points -- and its boss Jerome Powell suggested they would go higher than expected.
Minutes of BoE meeting
Following a regular meeting, the BoE said it was lifting borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points to three percent -- the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis -- to cool UK inflation that it sees shortly peaking at a four-decade high near 11 percent.
The BoE said British inflation would peak at 10.9 percent this year, but with the level so high, some analysts said the central bank rate could still hit around five percent in the coming months.
Such a rate, the BoE said Thursday, could see the UK economy suffer eight quarters of contraction in a row. At the same time, however, it cautioned that it did not expect borrowing costs to climb as high as market expectations.
Pound plunges
The pound tumbled two percent against the dollar on expectations of a long-lasting recession and BoE expectations that its key rate may not rise much further.
London's FTSE 100 shares index fared better, rising about half-a-percent. However the second-tier FTSE 250, which is less internationally-focused, retreated.
Cost-of-living crisis
The BoE rate increase is set to worsen a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons as hikes by central banks see retail lenders push up interest rates on their own loans.
Repayments on UK mortgages have surged in recent weeks after the debt-fuelled budget of previous British prime minister Liz Truss spooked markets, forcing her to resign and triggering emergency buying of UK government bonds by the BoE.
Her successor Rishi Sunak has attempted to bring calm to markets by hinting at tax rises in a fresh budget on November 17, even if such a move further harms Britain's economy.
"I think everyone knows we do face a challenging economic outlook and difficult decisions will need to be made," Sunak, a former UK finance minister, told parliament on Wednesday.
British annual inflation stands at 10.1 percent, the highest level in 40 years.
As the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020, the BoE slashed its key interest rate to a record-low 0.1 percent and also pumped massive sums of new cash into the economy.
The Bank of England started raising rates last December, while Thursday's hike was the eighth increase in a row.
