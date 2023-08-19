UK likely to relax work visa rules for Indians under FTA: Report

The United Kingdom is mulling easing working visa rules for professionals under its Free Trade Agreement with India, reported Economic Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the UK government is willing to relax some visa rules for Indian professionals, however, any visa relaxations are most probably to be limited as immigration is a politically sensitive subject in the UK.

Till now UK has so far refused any concessions to its visa and immigration rules under the FTA with India.

The Indian administration has repeatedly sought increased access for its citizens, but following Brexit in 2016, restrictions and control were called over the number of people coming into the country. Also, immigration remains a hot-button topic ahead of the next general election.

Earlier in 2022, the discussion between India and UK hit a snag over easier access to thousands of skilled workers.

With UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman's policies on migration from India, the difficulties were even raised.

Braverman in a recent interview expressed reservations over a relaxation through the trade pact. She claimed Indians were the 'largest group of people who overstayed'.

These comments, made last week, did not go well with India, as the latter said that both nations should 'honor' the 'understanding' about migration mobility.

Indian officials opined that the British government should share data on the number of Indian business visitors who have overstayed in the UK.

Recently, over the past few months, the United Kingdom has taken several steps to curb immigration into the country. Apart from this, it has also limited options for existing immigrants to remain in the country.