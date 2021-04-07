UK limits AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to over-30s amid blood-clot concerns
European regulator finds link to rare blood clots but says vaccine’s benefits still outweigh risks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
European regulator finds link to rare blood clots but says vaccine’s benefits still outweigh risks
The U.K.’s vaccines advisory body said Wednesday that AstraZeneca PLC’s Covid-19 shot should preferably not be given to patients under 30 following concerns that it might cause potentially deadly blood clots in very rare instances.
Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said more work is needed to firm up the link between the vaccine and blood clots.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.