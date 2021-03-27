UK man must pay $571 million over Bitcoin scam, says CFTC

Reynolds, purportedly from Manchester, England, solicited the Bitcoin from consumers between May 2017 and October 2017, telling them that he would trade the tokens in virtual currency markets to increase profits, the CFTC said. In reality, he made no trades on behalf of clients and made them no money, according to the regulator. The Bitcoin he obtained was worth $143 million at the time and the alleged scam ripped off almost 170 customers who resided in the US, the CFTC said.

