UK may need $84 billion of tax increases to balance the books

The report published Tuesday conceded that the outlook now is not much clearer than it was in November. A central scenario would see Britain still borrowing about 130 billion pounds by the middle of the decade, 30% more than the OBR forecast. That could rise to as much 190 billion pounds under a pessimistic scenario. If the economy manages to emerge with little sustained damage, the deficit would fall to pre-pandemic levels of around 50 billion pounds.