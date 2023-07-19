UK MI6 spy chief tells discontent Russians: ‘Our door open, share your secrets’4 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Head of Britain's MI6 invites discontented Russians to share secrets with British intelligence, saying their secrets will always be safe
British spies are already using artificial intelligence to hamper the supply of weapons to Russia, the head of Britain’s MI6 agency said Wednesday, predicting that Western spies will increasingly have to focus on tracking the malign use of AI by hostile states.
