UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss

UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss2 min read . 07:31 AM IST
Newly-elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss was speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 22.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has committed to continue providing Ukraine with military assistance until it defeats Russia.
"We will not rest until Ukraine prevails," Truss told the UN General Assembly on September 22. "At this crucial moment in the conflict, I pledge that we will sustain or increase our military support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that, despite a counteroffensive, there were no intentions to alter Moscow's military activities in Ukraine and that Moscow was not in a haste to end the campaign. Putin told reporters that the plan is not subject to change.
"Our offensive operations in Donbas itself do not stop. They are going at a slow pace... the Russian army is occupying newer and newer territories," Putin said. "We are not in a hurry... there are no changes."
Putin claimed that Russia was simply using contract soldiers and that the campaign's principal objective was still the liberation of the whole Donbas region. He charged Ukrainian forces of trying to commit "terrorist crimes" and harm civilian infrastructure in Russia.
"We are really quite restrained in our response to this, for the time being," Putin said. "If the situation continues to develop in this way, the response will be more serious."
In an attempt to mend fences over the effect that Brexit will have on Northern Ireland's peace, Truss and US President Joe Biden pledged themselves to be steadfast allies. The leaders met at the UN two days after attending Queen Elizabeth II's burial in London, and Britain is hoping that the sympathy shown for the late monarch would help smooth over any snags in relations with the US and other allies brought on by the UK's exit from the EU.
The 1998 Good Friday peace pact that put an end to 30 years of sectarian warfare has been shaken, according to the US. At the conclusion of the 75-minute discussion, Truss' office stated that Truss and Biden concurred that safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement and maintaining the peace in Northern Ireland must come first..
(With agency inputs)
