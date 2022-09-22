UK military won't rest until Ukraine defeats Russia: Liz Truss

In an attempt to mend fences over the effect that Brexit will have on Northern Ireland's peace, Truss and US President Joe Biden pledged themselves to be steadfast allies. The leaders met at the UN two days after attending Queen Elizabeth II's burial in London, and Britain is hoping that the sympathy shown for the late monarch would help smooth over any snags in relations with the US and other allies brought on by the UK's exit from the EU.

