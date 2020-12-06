OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK minister says Brexit trade talks are in the final few days
George Eustice (AFP)
George Eustice (AFP)

UK minister says Brexit trade talks are in the final few days

1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 05:03 PM IST Reuters

'If the ambiance warms up again and actually great progress is made, you can always extend,' said George Eustice

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade agreement are in their final few days and fundamental divergences remain, the UK farming minister said on Sunday.

"I think we probably are now in the final few days in terms of being able to decide whether there can be an agreement," George Eustice said on BBC television.

"If the ambiance warms up again and actually great progress is made and it's just sorting out the detail, then you can always find more time, you can always extend," he said. "But I think unless we can resolve these quite fundamental divergences ... we are going to have to take a position in the next few days."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
How Brexit will affect EU students studying at UK universities? (REUTERS)

How Brexit will affect EU students studying at UK universities?

3 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout