Home >News >World >UK minister says Brexit trade talks are in the final few days
George Eustice

UK minister says Brexit trade talks are in the final few days

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Reuters

'If the ambiance warms up again and actually great progress is made, you can always extend,' said George Eustice

Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade agreement are in their final few days and fundamental divergences remain, the UK farming minister said on Sunday.

"I think we probably are now in the final few days in terms of being able to decide whether there can be an agreement," George Eustice said on BBC television.

"If the ambiance warms up again and actually great progress is made and it's just sorting out the detail, then you can always find more time, you can always extend," he said. "But I think unless we can resolve these quite fundamental divergences ... we are going to have to take a position in the next few days."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

