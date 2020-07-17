Subscribe
Home >News >world >UK minister speaks on alleged Russian attempts to steal covid vaccine data
The alliance is aiming to raise $2 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines

UK minister speaks on alleged Russian attempts to steal covid vaccine data

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST Reuters

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state had tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine

Attempts by Russian-backed hackers to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from Britain are "completely unacceptable" but have not done any damage, security minister James Brokenshire said on Friday.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday that hackers backed by the Russian state had tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. Russia has rejected London's allegations.

"It's completely unacceptable for the Russian intelligence agencies to seek to get into the systems of those who are seeking to respond to this crisis ... to develop a vaccine," Brokenshire told Sky News.

"There's no evidence or information of any damage or, or any sort of harm."

