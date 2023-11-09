British Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused the London Metropolitan Police of bias as pro-Palestine protests gained momentum this week. The unusual allegation came amid growing calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fire the divisive politician. Similar agitations have been held in London and other British cities every weekend since the war began more than a month ago.

“Unfortunately, there is a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters… Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behaviour are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law? I have spoken to serving and former police officers who have noted this double standard," Braverman wrote in an article for ‘The Times’.

The assertion comes mere hours after Sunak said on Wednesday that the UK government accepted their “right to peacefully protest". He had previously criticised the planned protests on Remembrance weekend as “provocative and disrespectful".

"The content was not agreed with Number 10," a spokesman for Sunak told reporters on Thursday.

Downing Street – the Prime Minister's office – is now investigating how her comments were published without its consent. An AFP report quoting people familiar with the matter claims that the speech was sent to Sunak's office. However changes requested by the PM's team were not implemented.

Braverman had also courted controversy earlier this week after contending that some people were homeless as a "lifestyle choice".

(With inputs from agencies)

