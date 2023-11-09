UK Minister Suella Braverman accuses police of bias amid pro-Palestinian protests
London Metropolitan Police accused of bias as pro-Palestine protests grow, leading to calls for Prime Minister to dismiss Home Secretary.
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused the London Metropolitan Police of bias as pro-Palestine protests gained momentum this week. The unusual allegation came amid growing calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to fire the divisive politician. Similar agitations have been held in London and other British cities every weekend since the war began more than a month ago.