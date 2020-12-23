UK minister warns of another Covid-19 variant, says stricter curbs on anvil

Amid moves to counter a faster-spreading coronavirus variant that has swept across the country, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Wednesday said that the UK government has detected two cases of another new variant of the virus.

Speaking at a press conference held in 10 Downing Street today, Hancock said that the newer variant is found in contacts of cases that travelled from South Africa.

"This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the (first) new variant that's been discovered in the UK," Hancock said.

The British health minister also added, "We are quarantining cases found here plus close contacts," and said, "people must quarantine if they've been in South Africa."

Following the detection, Britain also introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus.

"We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," Hancock said, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus strain had been discovered in Britain.

Britain is already battling to curb the spread of a mutated strain of the virus which is up to 70% more transmissible, and Hancock said the new variant appeared to have mutated further and was more infectious.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed tougher regulations across a swath of England in an effort to stamp down on the mutant strain of coronavirus that’s spreading quickly across the country.

Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Most of Hampshire and the remainder of Essex will now face the strictest rules under the government’s 4-tier system, from 00:01 a.m. on Dec. 26, Hancock said on Wednesday in a press conference.

They join London and southeast England, meaning non-essential shops will have to close and socializing is further curtailed.

The new variant “is highly concerning and spreading at a dangerous rate," said Hancock, putting the rise in cases in the past week at 57%. “The direction is clear and in many cases quite stark."

With agency inputs

