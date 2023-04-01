UK mocks Russia's foreign policy, calls it ‘April Fool's Day joke'3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 07:15 AM IST
- Russia's new foreign policy was adopted by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The new 42-page document also identified China and India as its main allies on the world stage.
United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office mocked Russia over its recently released foreign policy. Sharing a screenshot of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweet where it announced its foreign policy, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a tweet wrote, "April Fool's Day is TOMORROW."
