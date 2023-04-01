UK mocks Russia's foreign policy, calls it ‘April Fool's Day joke'

"Russia will continue to build up a particularly privileged strategic partnership with the Republic of India with a view to enhance and expand cooperation in all areas on a mutually beneficial basis and place special emphasis on increasing the volume of bilateral trade, strengthening investment and technological ties, and ensuring their resistance to destructive actions of unfriendly states and their alliances," the statement said. Russia plans to build a ‘particularly privileged strategic partnership’ with India spanning all possible areas. The country is also prioritising its capacity and role within internationals groupings such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the RIC (Russia, India, China). Russia has been the largest supplier of weapons to India, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of the latter's arms imports from 2016-2020.