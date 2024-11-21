UK MPs to question Elon Musk over X’s role in Southport riots

  • UK MPs are set to summon Elon Musk and social media executives from Meta and TikTok for an inquiry into disinformation and AI content. The investigation will focus on AI-generated false content, inciting violence, and its role in the rise of harmful narratives.

Updated21 Nov 2024, 01:26 AM IST
Elon Musk will be asked to testify before UK MPs over the role of their platforms in spreading disinformation. (Reuters File photo)
UK MPs are set to summon Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), to testify about the platform’s role in spreading disinformation, as part of an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the UK riots and the rise of harmful AI-generated content.

Senior executives from Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, and TikTok are also expected to face questioning during the investigation, which will be conducted by the Commons Science and Technology Select Committee, The Guardian reported.

The inquiry comes at a time when concerns are growing that the UK’s online safety laws may not be keeping up with the rapid evolution of technology and the increasing politicization of social media platforms like X. The hearings are scheduled to begin in the new year, with MPs focusing on the consequences of generative AI and its role in the spread of false information.

AI and social media’s role in inciting violence

One of the key areas of focus for the MPs will be the use of generative AI in creating and sharing misleading content. This includes AI-generated images that were widely shared on platforms like Facebook and X, which falsely incited people to join Islamophobic protests following the tragic killing of three schoolgirls in Southport in August. The use of AI in amplifying harmful narratives has raised alarms about the unchecked influence of social media in fueling division and violence.

Musk's role under scrutiny

Chi Onwurah, the Labour chair of the select committee, emphasized the importance of cross-examining Musk over his platform’s content policies. “Musk has very strong views on multiple aspects of this,” Onwurah remarked. “I would certainly like the opportunity to cross-examine him to see how he reconciles his promotion of freedom of expression with his promotion of pure disinformation.”

Musk, who is known for his outspoken support of free speech, has come under increasing scrutiny for the platform’s management of disinformation. Critics argue that his policies have contributed to a rise in harmful content, including hate speech and misinformation, which have exacerbated social and political tensions.

Shifting social media landscape

The inquiry is taking place against the backdrop of a shifting social media landscape, where millions of X users have migrated to Bluesky, a new platform that has gained popularity in part due to dissatisfaction with X's handling of misinformation and its updated service terms.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 01:26 AM IST
