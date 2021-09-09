France on Thursday said it would not accept Britain violating international maritime law or "financial blackmail" as London steps up efforts to prevent migrants crossing the Channel.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin Tweeted in French, France won’t accept any behavior that breaches maritime law, or any financial blackmail. Great Britain must honor its commitment. I said this clearly to my counterpart, Priti Patel.

“The friendship between our countries deserves better than posturing that damages cooperation between our services," Darmanin also said on Twitter.

L’amitié entre nos deux pays mérite mieux que des postures qui nuisent à la coopération entre nos services. (2/2) https://t.co/6y4pkEDLhM — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) September 9, 2021

On Wednesday, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel met French counterpart Darmanin in London to discuss the crossings. According to the Financial Times, Darmanin rejected proposals for a joint Franco-British command center to deal with the problem and warned of the dangers of forcing migrant boats back to the French coast.

Later Patel said on Twitter, Today I held constructive talks with French Interior Minister G. Darmanin on tackling illegal migration across the Channel. I made clear that delivering results and stopping crossings were an absolute priority for the British people.

Today I held constructive talks with French Interior Minister @GDarmanin on tackling illegal migration across the Channel.



I made clear that delivering results and stopping crossings were an absolute priority for the British people.#G7UK 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UHVxbvhjJK — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 8, 2021

Britain has approved plans to turn away boats illegally carrying migrants to its shores, deepening a rift with France over how to deal with a surge of people risking their lives by trying to cross the Channel in small dinghies.

Hundreds of small boats have attempted the journey from France to England this year, across one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

Border officials will be trained to force boats away from British waters but will deploy the new tactic only when they deem it safe, a British government official who asked not to be named said on Thursday, as per a Reuters report.

Michael Ellis, Britain's acting attorney-general, will draw up a legal basis for border officials to deploy the new strategy, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

