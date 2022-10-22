The potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who dramatically quit on Thursday after only six weeks in power, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday's deadline.
22 Oct 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback
Boris Johnson is flying back to Britain as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos
22 Oct 2022, 01:34 PM IST
Britain's political turmoil shatters its pragmatic image
When the United Kingdom walked out of the European Union two years ago, Brexit supporters believed British pragmatism and common sense would not only see them through but also allow their country to flourish as it stood alone.
22 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM IST
New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss
22 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Moody's cuts UK outlook to 'negative' on policy uncertainty
Ratings agency Moody's on Friday lowered the United Kingdom's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing policy uncertainty amid high inflation and weaker growth prospects.
22 Oct 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Rishi Sunak consolidates early lead in Race to Be UK Prime Minister
According to a poll by Opinium, UK voters would prefer Sunak and Mordaunt over Johnson as the next PM. When asked to choose between Sunak or Johnson, 44% chose Sunak, and 31% chose his former boss, research conducted by Opinium on Thursday night found.