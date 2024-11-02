UK news: King Charles fears building bridges with son Prince Harry – Know why

King Charles III reportedly fears building bridges with Prince Harry in case he is dragged into his son’s court case against the Home Office, said a report by The Telegraph citing British Royal Family experts.

The Duke of Sussex’s tendency to reveal private conversations, as seen in his memoir Spare, could put the Monarch into legal jeopardy, said experts.

Prince Harry had filed a lawsuit against the Home Office for its 2020 decision to limit his police protection while in the United Kingdom (UK).

A senior constitutional adviser to the Royal Family told The Telegraph: “Here you have the infelicitous situation where the King’s son is suing the King’s ministers in the King’s courts. That is pulling the King in three directions.”

“You also have the situation where the King’s son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong.”

However, Palace officials claim that King Charles is open to mending ties with Harry and Meghan Markle but must tread carefully.

In June, Harry was allowed to appeal a prior rejection of his case, seeking a “fair and lawful application” of the security policies applied by the Royalty and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec).

“The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the court of appeal. The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry had said.

According to a report by Mirror, Prince Harry was “infuriated” when King Charles allegedly had said he could not afford to pay for Meghan Markle's expensive lifestyle in the future.

Robert Jobson in his book ‘Our King: Charles III — The Man and the Monarch’ has revealed that the Duke in an interview recalled the moment when he planned to propose to the Suits actress and received a “frosty response” from both his father and brother Prince William, said the report.