Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led United Kingdom cabinet reshuffle saw British Home Secretary Suella Braverman getting sacked on Monday. The controversial interior minister was sacked as PM Sunak reshuffles his top team ahead of a general election expected next year.

James Cleverly has been appointed as the replacement for Suella Braverman.

The now sacked British Home Secretary was appointed to the post when Sunak became prime minister just over a year ago.

Sunak had come under growing pressure to axe Braverman, an outspoken right-winger, after critics accused her of heightening tensions during weeks of contentious pro-Palestinian demonstrations and counter-protests in Britain.

Now sacked British Home Secretary Suella Braverman had earned a reputation of being a controversial minister in her one-year term.

Here is the list of 5 controversies of Suella Braverman -Homelessness is a 'lifestyle choice' Days before comparing pro-Palestinian protests with scenes witnessed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, she had caused outrage by claiming that those sleeping on streets, are only doing so because it is a "lifestyle choice" they have made. She shared her views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Asylum seekers “pretending to be gay" In September, Braverman made another controversial remark, claiming that people seeing asylum in the UK pretend to be gay "in many instances" to get "special treatment" and stay in the UK. She had made the remarks at ITV's Peston programme.

Accused British-Pakistani men of being part of grooming gangs In April, Braverman said in an interview to Sky News that groups of men, almost all British-Pakistanis, are part of grooming gangs that "pursue, drug, rape, and harm vulnerable English girls"

A migrant “invasion" Another notable controversy erupted when Braverman called the arrival of asylum seekers in small boats from across the English Channel as "the invasion on our southern coast". She was slammed for her choice of language and migrants said the rhetoric "puts so many people at risk".

"Dream" to see asylum seekers deported to Rwanda In October last year, as Liz Truss' home secretary, she spoke about her "dream" to see a plane of asylum seekers take off for Rwanda before Christmas.

