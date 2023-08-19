UK nurse was ‘playing God’, ‘wanted attention’: Investigators outline motives why Lucy Letby killed babies1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:25 PM IST
British nurse, Lucy Letby, convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others. One of the motives suggested by prosecutors was that she was ‘playing God’.
A British nurse working in the neonatal ward of a hospital has been convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others. Lucy Letby has been on trial since October 2022 for either injecting her sick or premature young victims with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin. While the clear motives of the nurse have not been registered but the prosecution suggested several probable motives such as “she was playing God" while deliberating why 33-year-old Lucy Letby killed the babies.