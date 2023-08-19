A British nurse working in the neonatal ward of a hospital has been convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others. Lucy Letby has been on trial since October 2022 for either injecting her sick or premature young victims with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin. While the clear motives of the nurse have not been registered but the prosecution suggested several probable motives such as “she was playing God" while deliberating why 33-year-old Lucy Letby killed the babies.

Lucy Letby was arrested and released twice. On her third arrest in 2020, she was formally charged and held in custody.

One of the prosecutors said that Lucy Letby was “playing God" by the time she killed her last victims -- two triplet boys who were referred to in court as O and P. Child O died shortly after Lucy Letby returned from a holiday in Ibiza in June 2016, while child P died a day after their sibling.

Prosecutors have said that by the time Lucy Letby killed her last victims, she was "completely out of control", adding that "she was in effect playing God".

“She was controlling things. She was enjoying what was going on. She was predicting things that she knew were going to happen. She, in effect, was playing God," the prosecutor said.

During the probe when the investigators were searching the nurse’s house, they found some hand-written notes on which Lucy Letby had written: “I am evil, I did this." The prosecutors also mentioned that Lucy Letby had started getting a thrill out of this.

The prosecutors also mentioned one of her hand-written notes to explain the motive behind the killings in which she had written that she was not good enough in taking care of the children. “I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them….I will never have children or marry. I will never know what it's like to have a family," one of the notes mentioned.

Lucy Letby has, however, denied the allegations. When she gave evidence at the trial, she insisted she "always wanted to work with children" and said it was "devastating" to find out she was blamed for the deaths.

(With agency inputs)