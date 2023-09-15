Hello User
Next Story
UK officially declares Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

UK officially declares Russia's Wagner as terrorist organisation

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:04 PM IST Livemint

The United Kingdom has officially declared Russia's Wagner as a terrorist organisation

FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

The United Kingdom on Friday officially declared the Russian mercenary, Wagner Group, which rallied at Moscow before drawing back, as a terrorist organisation. The move to proscribe Wagner Group as a terrorist group was announced last week, which will make it illegal to be a member or to support it.

A draft order was laid before UK Parliament to make way for Wagner Group's assets to be categorised as terrorist property and seized, the interior ministry said in a statement.

As this announcement was made puclic, Interior minister Suella Braverman described Wagner as "violent and destructive". It had acted as "a military tool of Vladimir Putin's Russia overseas," she said.

The official statement also mentioned that the Wagner group is infamous for looting and "barbarous murders" across Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa.

Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.