UK: Oval cricket stadium turns 'snow white' ahead of Christmas

UK: Oval cricket stadium turns 'snow white' ahead of Christmas1 min read . 12 Dec 2022
- The entire Oval cricket stadium can be seen to be covered in snow and netizens are giving their reactions to the photo as they are in awe of this natural beauty
United Kingdom is witnessing cold weather and also witnessing the first snowfall of this season. As the blanket of snow is covering the maximum open space in the country, a photo of the Oval cricket ground is going viral on social media.
The entire Oval cricket stadium can be seen to be covered in snow and netizens are giving their reactions to the photo as they are in awe of this natural beauty.
Meanwhile, heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Britain on Monday, disrupting airports, train networks and roads, and three young boys died after falling into an ice-covered lake as the country recorded its coldest night of the year so far.
Parts of London's underground network were suspended or faced delays, while motorways were gridlocked due to snow. London's Gatwick and Stansted airports warned flight schedules could be disrupted.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in London and south-east England, with ice and fog warnings in other parts of England and the whole of Northern Ireland.
Temperatures dropped below -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in northern Scotland, with the Met Office confirming it was the coldest night of the year. Further warnings in Scotland and north-east England for potential disruption caused by weather will start at midnight on Tuesday.
Britain's National Grid issued a notification to prepare two winter contingency coal plants, but later cancelled the standby notices as higher nuclear output and wind speeds reduced the chance of energy shortages.
The snow caused problems for commuters and holidaymakers at the start of a fortnight when rail workers and border officials plan industrial action.
*With inputs from agencies
