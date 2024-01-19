The UK Parliament "resonated with chants of Lord Ram" just ahead of the ahead of Ram Temple 'pran prathista' ceremony set to be held in India on January 22. "Who could have dreamt that the UK Parliament proceedings would one day begin with the holy sound of shankh and their parliament would resonate with Jai Shri Ram?" said Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

Pralhad Joshi took to social media to share a video, purportedly shot inside the UK Parliament. The video shows a woman reciting bhajan inside the British Parliament.

The event began with a soulful bhajan, followed by SSUK members giving a presentation of the Kakbhushundi Samvad. Additionally, SSUK paid homage to the life of Shri Krishna by delving into the 12th Chapter of the Gita, news agency ANI reported. Harrow MP Bob Blackman, along with Raj Rajeshwar Guru ji and Swami Surya Prabha Didi from Brahmarishi Ashram, Hunslow, presided over the event.

ALSO READ: Ram Mandir Inauguration: These states declared a holiday or half day on January 22. Check full list here

According to the report, a UK declaration will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The declaration was signed by over 200 temples, community organisations, and associations nationwide on Thursday.

The statement from Dharmic communities in the UK highlights shared joy and solidarity with the 1.5 billion global celebrants. "Before the consecration ceremony, the UK declaration, a testament to unity, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya," a statement said.

In a statement reported by ANI, the Dharmic communities in the UK were said to have expressed their delight to welcome the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony, spanning seven days from January 16, will include Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!