UK Parliament refers to Taiwan as 'independent country' as top diplomat visits China
30 Aug 2023
UK Parliament refers to Taiwan as an ‘independent country’ amid Foreign Secretary James Cleverly's visit to China which doesn't appreciate any foreign interference in its narrative
Diverging from the stance of the British government on Taiwan, the United Kingdom Parliament has referred to the island as an “independent country" just as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s official visit to China. Beijing views Taiwan as an integral part of China and does not appreciate any external interference with its narrative.