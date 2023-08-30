Diverging from the stance of the British government on Taiwan, the United Kingdom Parliament has referred to the island as an “independent country" just as Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s official visit to China. Beijing views Taiwan as an integral part of China and does not appreciate any external interference with its narrative.

Britain's government does not recognise Taiwan and has no formal diplomatic relations with the island but it maintains economic and trade ties and there is a de facto British embassy in Taipei.

James Cleverly is on an official visit to China to mend the diplomatic relations between the two countries. There have been years of tension and human rights concerns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang between the two countries. This is a British diplomat’s first visit to China in past five years.

The relationships are being mended as the foreign secretary is of the view that second-largest economy in the world cannot be isolated and its inputs would be needed to tackle climate change.

“We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet. But I think it's important to also recognise that we have to have a pragmatic, sensible working relationship with China because of the issues that affect us all around the globe," he was quoted as saying.

However, some conservatives hold the belief that the visit to China yields no advantages. Various legislators, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, have proposed that Beijing should be labeled a national security concern. “We should be robust towards China, but this looks the opposite," a lawmaker said.

After meeting China Vice President Han Zheng, James Cleverly said, “It is important that countries like ours meet and speak face to face on regular occasions to enhance understanding, to avoid misunderstanding and to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations."

On the human rights concerns, James Cleverly said he will continue to raise it. “I have had a number of conversations with senior representatives of the Chinese government and I have raised human rights in every single one of those meetings, and I will continue to do so," he said.

