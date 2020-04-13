UK Parliament to return virtually on 21 April owing to coronavirus outbreak

London: The UK Parliament is set to return in a digital format amid the coronavirus crisis, a media report said on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said that Parliament would return on April 21 using "technological solutions", reports the Metro newspaper.

These were set to be considered next week, they added.

Both the Commons and the House of Lords rose early for Easter Recess this year on March 25 due to the pandemic.

There have been no debates held in Westminster Hall since March 20, while visitor access to the building ended on March 17.

At the time, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and Lord Speaker Norman Fowler said their duty to "take proportionate and reasonable measures" was to reduce the risk of coronavirus to those working across the Parliamentary Estate.

Stating that this was crucial to "preserve the operation of Parliament", they added: "We are clear that now is the time to be pragmatic; everyone in the country is being asked to strike a balance and it is right that we do the same."

Sunday's development comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has increased to 79,885, with 9,892 deaths amid an ongoing national lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.