UK Passport renewals face five weeks of strikes ahead of summer2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:11 AM IST
To oppose the proposed 2% pay rise, more than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union will strike from April 3. The strike might cause nationwide disruption in the renewal process of UK passport
Britons hoping to renew their passports face the prospect of lengthy delays, with workers planning to walk out for five weeks ahead of the summer travel season.
