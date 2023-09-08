‘We all miss you’: UK pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a year after her death

‘We all miss you’: UK pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a year after her death3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across the UK on Friday to mark the accession of King Charles III, as he paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.
Ceremonial gun salutes rang out across the UK on Friday to mark the accession of King Charles III, as he paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message