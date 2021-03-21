Subscribe
Home >News >World >UK plans overhaul of ‘broken’ immigration system, Home Secretary Patel says

UK plans overhaul of ‘broken’ immigration system, Home Secretary Patel says

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel. The immigration plan will also make it easier to remove from the UK people 'who have no right to be here, Patel said
1 min read . 07:11 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Priti Patel said she will announce a new plan for immigration this week to make 'much-needed changes'
  • The overhaul is designed to raise the standard of proof needed to justify an asylum claim and will also involve a test against which all asylum requests can be assessed

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said Britain’s immigration system is broken, failing people fleeing persecution and danger while benefiting those who pay criminal gangs to get them into the country.

Patel, writing in the Sun newspaper, said she will announce a new plan for immigration this week to make “much-needed changes." The overhaul is designed to raise the standard of proof needed to justify an asylum claim and will also involve a test against which all asylum requests can be assessed, said Patel.

“Access to the UK’s asylum system should be based on need, not on the ability to pay people smugglers," said Patel.

The reforms represent “the most comprehensive overhaul of asylum and borders in decades," Patel said. She insisted the new rules will better protect and support those in genuine need of asylum while also “marking a step change in our posture as we toughen our stance against illegal entry and the criminals who endanger life by enabling it."

The immigration plan will also make it easier to remove from the UK people “who have no right to be here," Patel said.

