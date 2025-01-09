UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected a Conservative bid for a national inquiry into alleged grooming gangs, citing the need for immediate action over further investigations. This decision sparked criticism from Tory leaders

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday blocked another attempt by Conservative Party leaders to launch a national inquiry into the alleged 'grooming gangs' scandal. The rejection of the Conservative bid was followed by a heated Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons.

In one of the questions, Reform MP Rupert Lowe labelled “mass rape" by “gangs of Pakistani rapists" a “rotting stain on" the nation, a remark which drew sharp criticism from Labour MPs. Many Tory leaders even said that failing to support an inquiry would raise concern about a “cover-up".

"Tory" is frequently used by journalists as a shorter alternative to "Conservatives". The theory surrounding child sexual abuse by "Pakistani grooming gangs" has stirred a political controversy in the UK after billionaire Elon Musk commented on the same in his social media post. Here are the top updates on the matter.

UK PM blocks Conservative bid for inquiry Keir Starmers's Labour Party, which enjoys a large majority in the House of Commons, rejected a Conservatives Children Wellbeing and Socials Bill to push for another national inquiry into grooming gangs by 364 votes to 111.

The bill demanded a new national inquiry into grooming gangs. Its supporters included 101 Conservatives, five Reform UK, two DUP, the TUV’s Jim Allister, UUP MP Robin Swann, and Independent Alex Easton, and no Labour MPs.

PM hits out at Tory for 'lies and misinformation' UK PM Keir Starmer had hit out at Tory leaders for lies and misinformation on Wednesday and said that these attempts would not help victims of child abuse.

Why Starmer govt is not supporting grooming gang inquiry? During the question and answer session, Keir Starmer said that an inquiry into the matter would further delay action in tackling child sexual abuse, reported Bloomberg. He also pointed out that recommendations from a seven-year probe, reported in 2022, had not yet been implemented.

“This morning, I met some of the victims and survivors of this scandal, and they were clear with me that they want action now, not the delay of a further inquiry," PA Media quoted the UK PM as telling the Commons.

Labour MP accused of 'turning a blind eye to justice' Keir Starmer's remark led to a sharp reaction from Conservatives who asked if turning down an inquiry request would lead to questions about "cover-up".

The Conservatives accused Labour MPs of having “turned a blind eye to justice" for victims of grooming gangs after the motion, which would have derailed a key piece of Government legislation, was rejected in the Commons.

‘Starmer used supermajority to block inquiry’ “It is disgusting that Keir Starmer has used his supermajority in Parliament to block a national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal," shadow home secretary Chris Philp said. “Labour MPs have put their party ahead of getting to the truth and turned a blind eye to justice for the victims.