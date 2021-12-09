OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  UK PM Boris Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
Listen to this article

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support," she said in a statement.

The baby is the couple's second child together, after their son Wilfred was born in April 2020. They were married in May this year.

The prime minister has been married twice before and declines to say how many children he has fathered. He had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout