British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine at the London hospital on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."

While speaking to reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, 56-year-old UK PM assured the public that the jab is safe. "I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," Johnson said.

"I cannot recommend it too highly, everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it, it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everyone else," he added.

"The risk is Covid. This is a great thing to do," Johnson said, hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca injection live on television.

I’ve just had my first AstraZeneca vaccine.



Get your jab when you’re asked to do so. It’s good for you, it’s good for your family and it’s a great thing for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/pc5tnY9PGK — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 19, 2021

Johnson spent a week at St Thomas' Hospital, including three days in intensive care, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus at the end of March last year.

He said after coming out that his personal battle with the coronavirus "could have gone either way", and there was "no question" doctors saved his life.

AstraZeneca's jab, developed with Oxford University, provides the bulk of Britain's inoculation campaign and a large portion of its supply has been produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker.

The institute this week said it could not provide planned deliveries next month, denting Britain's otherwise impressive campaign, which has delivered more than 26 million first doses.

The supply issues are another headache for AstraZeneca after its jab was suspended in several EU countries, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency following isolated cases of blood clots and brain haemorrhages.

The EMA restated its approval for the vaccine on Thursday, as did Britain's own drugs regulator.

