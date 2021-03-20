Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >UK PM Boris Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

UK PM Boris Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives his first dose of an AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.
2 min read . 06:12 AM IST Staff Writer

  • While speaking to reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, 56-year-old UK PM assured the public that the jab is safe
  • 'I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick,' Johnson said

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine at the London hospital on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received his first dose of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine at the London hospital on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing."

While speaking to reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, 56-year-old UK PM assured the public that the jab is safe. "I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," Johnson said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While speaking to reporters at St Thomas' Hospital in central London, 56-year-old UK PM assured the public that the jab is safe. "I literally did not feel a thing. It was very good, very quick," Johnson said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"I cannot recommend it too highly, everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it, it is the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everyone else," he added.

"It's the best thing for you, the best thing for your family and for everybody else," he added, stressing the renewed green light given by scientists in Europe for the AstraZeneca jab.

"The risk is Covid. This is a great thing to do," Johnson said, hours after French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the AstraZeneca injection live on television.

Johnson spent a week at St Thomas' Hospital, including three days in intensive care, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus at the end of March last year.

He said after coming out that his personal battle with the coronavirus "could have gone either way", and there was "no question" doctors saved his life.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use

1 min read . 05:55 AM IST

Iceland volcano has started erupting, but no lives in danger

1 min read . 05:45 AM IST

Joe Biden stumbles twice, falls while trying to board Air Force One. Watch video

1 min read . 05:39 AM IST

Punjab CM asks hospitals to vaccinate people against Covid-19 seven days a week

1 min read . 05:38 AM IST

AstraZeneca's jab, developed with Oxford University, provides the bulk of Britain's inoculation campaign and a large portion of its supply has been produced by the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker.

The institute this week said it could not provide planned deliveries next month, denting Britain's otherwise impressive campaign, which has delivered more than 26 million first doses.

The supply issues are another headache for AstraZeneca after its jab was suspended in several EU countries, pending a review by the European Medicines Agency following isolated cases of blood clots and brain haemorrhages.

The EMA restated its approval for the vaccine on Thursday, as did Britain's own drugs regulator.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.