London: Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader's life as he battled COVID-19 complications.

Symonds announced the name on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy, who already has thick hair resembling the blond thatch of his father.

Symonds, 32, said Wilfred, who was born on Wednesday, was named after Johnson's grandfather, while Lawrie came from her grandfather.

The choice of Nicholas, Symonds said, was a nod to Nick Price and Nick Hart - two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital last month.

"I couldn't be happier," Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital. "My heart is full."

Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday after recuperating from COVID-19, which had left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. He thanked the doctors at St Thomas' hospital whom, he said, had "saved my life, no question".

"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way," said Price, director of infection at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, and Hart, director of respiratory and critical care. "We wish the new family every health and happiness."

Symonds, a former public relations executive, also had symptoms of the virus but recovered more swiftly. She had said in February that the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson, who was present at the birth, will take a short period of paternity leave later in the year.

Two doctors who British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named his newly born son after said they were honoured and humbled to be recognised in such a way.

"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way," said Nick Price, director of infection at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, and Nick Hart, director of respiratory & critical Care at the hospital.

"Our warm congratulations go to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the happy arrival of their beautiful son Wilfred," they said. "We wish the new family every health and happiness."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via